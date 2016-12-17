County cannabis tax starts Jan. 1

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Local taxation of marijuana will soon be a part of the Humboldt County code, as the Board of Supervisors has introduced an ordinance formalizing a voter-approved law that takes effect Jan. 1.

What was described as a “purely procedural” action was taken at the Dec. 6 supervisors meeting.

In the November election, 66 percent of voters approved Measure S, the county’s proposal for levying an excise tax on marijuana cultivation in unincorporated areas. The ordinance sets a tax rate of $1 per square foot for outdoor grows, $2 per square foot for mixed light grows and $3 per square foot for indoor grows.

Introduction and adoption of the ordinance by supervisors was described as an obligatory action driven by the will of voters. But Supervisor Ryan Sundberg asked about how circumstances such as crop loss and planting less than permitted amounts would affect the ordinance’s implementation.

County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen said that only “non-substantial” changes can be made to the ordinance in the future. Supervisor Estelle Fennell explained that at this point, implementation is pending, and the only action to supervisors can take is to make the ordinance part of county code.

“As I understand it, this is a purely procedural aspect of the passage of Measure S,” she said.

Nilsen said implementation of the ordinance could involve some decision-making by supervisors, but issues like crop loss and quantifying cultivation amounts can be handled without making changes.

“If there’s a policy decision for your board to make, then that will be brought back to you,” she said. “In the instance of crop loss, we would hope that folks have insurance ... and if you’ve only planted 5,000 square feet on your 10,000-square-foot grow, then hopefully we’d work though that with our agricultural commissioner and he can verify that that has occurred.”

County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck said the intent of the ordinance process is to let people know that “the board supports and is going forward with the ordinance as approved by the voters.”

Measure S allows the excise tax revenue to be spent on a variety of “essential services,” including public health, safety and welfare services. According to a written staff report, the new law will yield $7.3 million a year in revenue when an anticipated 400 cultivation permits have been approved.







