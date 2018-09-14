Corks, Forks and Kegs in McK Saturday

McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce

MCKINLEYVILLE – The place to be on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. will be downtown McKinleyville for the 2018 Corks, Forks and Kegs event, a beer and wine walk with food tastings.

This promises to be a great time to mix, mingle and share an evening with your family, friends and neighbors. There are 15 businesses that will open their doors to provide locations to partake of some tasty beverages and food.

How does it work? You will begin by checking in at one of the check-in booths located in the McKinleyville Shopping Center and the BMW of Humboldt Bay parking lot.

Each participant will receive an event pass, a map of all locations to visit and a commemorative tasting glass. You will then take a casual stroll with family, friends and neighbors through McKinleyville, stopping at all 15 host businesses to taste a variety of beers, wines and ciders.

There will also be food tastings at all locations! This is a prime opportunity to get to know local business owners in our community who open their doors for this event.

If you would prefer to be chauffeured to the tasting locations, you can take a ride on the “people mover” provided by McKinleyville Ace Home & Garden Center.

Pre-sale tickets are $35 and designated driver tickets are $25. You can buy tickets online at mckinleyvillechamber.com with a $3 processing fee. You can also purchase your tickets in person at Tri Counties Bank or at the chamber office, both at 1640 Central Ave. Tickets purchased the day of the event will go up by $5 each.

A special thank you to our 2018 sponsors ‑ Glass Sponsors: Cher-Ae Heights Casino, Coast Central Credit Union and Pacific Gas & Electric. Suds Sponsors: B & B Portable Toilets, McKinleyville Ace Home & Garden Center, McKinleyville Grocery Outlet, Redwood Capital Bank and Tri Counties Bank. Advertising Sponsors: Bicoastal Media, Lost Coast Communication, Mad River Radio, Mad River Union and Times-Standard.

Many thanks to those who have signed up to be the 2018 Host Sites: BMW of Humboldt Bay, Cloney’s Pharmacy, Coast Central Credit Union, Eureka Natural Foods, Funk Shui, Green Diamond Resource Company, Humboldt Land Title Company, McKinleyville Animal Care Center, McKinleyville Chevrolet, Miller Farms Nursery, Mirador Glass, North Coast Naturopathic Medicine, Ramone’s Bakery, Tri Counties Bank and Umpqua Bank.

A huge thank you to those who have signed up as beverage and food participants, so far: Barra of Mendocino, Bear Republic Brewing Company, Beck’s Bakery, Brett Schuler Fine Catering, Café Nooner, Central Station, Clam Beach Tavern, Cypress Grove Chevre, Diane’s Sweet Heat, Eel River Brewing Company, Eureka Natural Foods, Fieldbrook Winery, Green Diamond Resource Company, Humboldt Cider Company, Kebob Café, Lagunitas, Lost Coast Brewery, Mad River Brewery, Miller Farms Nursery, Ramone’s Bakery, Redwood Curtain Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, Six Rivers Brewery, Trinity River Vineyards and Septentrio Winery.

Corks, Forks and Kegs is brought to you by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the McKinleyville Lions Club.

See you there!













