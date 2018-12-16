Companion Animal Foundation: Silly & sweet Minnie

Meet Minnie! A black and white love bug with personality to spare, Minnie is more than ready to find a home to call her own. Our pet partners at Humboldt Pet Supply have been keeping a close eye on her as she waits to be adopted, and their reports to us are always positive and full of stories of her silliness and sweetness. If you think Minnie might be the right fit for you, visit her at 145 G Street in Arcata and ask for an application!

All of the adoptable animals at Companion Animal Foundation are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for fleas/worms. Please give us] a call at (707) 826-7387 or email [email protected] for more information.













