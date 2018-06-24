Companion Animal Foundation: Seeking home for these two little angels

Seeking fosters for two sweet dogs! Companion Animal Foundation is looking to expand our pool of experienced fosters (or those eager to learn) so we can provide warm homes for our adoptable dogs in the evenings.

Gideon and Gabriel are 11-month-old brothers recovering from being hit by a car and they are still adjusting to the trauma, but they are incredibly affectionate and playful once they grow comfortable.

We are hoping to find somebody that has the patience and compassion to help heal the hearts of these beautiful brothers as they wait to find their forever homes. They have not spent much time apart and seek solace in one another, so we would love to place them together if possible. We are also open to the alternative option of separately socializing them as long as their foster parents can lather them with love!

If you are interested in fostering Gideon and Gabriel, please swing by 88 Sunny Brae Center between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and fill out an application! They are also available online at cafanimals.org. Call us at (707) 826-7387 with any questions!

All of the adoptable animals at Companion Animal Foundation have been spayed/neutered, treated for parasites, and are up to date on their vaccines.















