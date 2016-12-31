Companion Animal Foundation: Love is a protective string to guide you through life’s maze

When I was just a child,

my mother gave to me this phrase,

“Love is a protective string,

to guide you through life's maze.”

Now how could love protect me?

When the strong dominate the weak?

I shall be great and fearless,

it’s the sword and crown I seek.

At this age I held great fear,

weakness, meekness, and love I spurned,

years of seeking brought no strength,

and from it all, I've learned.

All fine goods and mighty works,

are ephemeral and fleeting,

no majestic symphony,

can match a kind heart’s beating.

Neither do greed nor power,

let one live in highest fashion,

a king seems a fool beside,

a jester with compassion.

Perhaps you doubt compassion,

when feeling poor, sick and choiceless,

yet all humans have a gift,

so precious to the voiceless.

Stay blind to their suffering,

believe yourself unaffected,

but if you want out of the maze,

then see you are connected.

Seen, the string unfolds the maze,

dissolves fears of death and sorrow,

live your life now for others,

live on through them tomorrow.

This poem is inspired by three puppies who were recently brought into Companion Animal Foundation, two of whom are, sadly, no longer with us. Frodo, named for his ability to persevere through great hardship, is the sole surviving sibling. We can already see that Frodo is going to bring immense joy to the family that adopts him, and it is a tragedy that his siblings were not given a chance to do the same. The three puppies were found in a dumpster in the freezing December weather, where they were starving, dehydrated, filled with parasites and infected with canine parvovirus.

Parvovirus is extremely hard for dogs (especially puppies) to overcome and spreads easily, but the sooner you recognize the signs the greater the chances of survival. The symptoms of parvovirus are lethargy, vomiting, loss of appetite and bloody, foul-smelling diarrhea that causes dehydration. For the sake of your animals and animals in our community, please get proper vaccinations against parvovirus and get an animal immediate medical attention if you recognize these symptoms.

Though everything possible was done for these puppies, the fact that they had been thrown out like trash and left to die gave them a nearly impossible chance of surviving. We sincerely plead with you, members of our community, to never treat living beings this way. We are all connected and no matter what situation you find yourself in, what means you think you do or do not possess, you always have a choice to be compassionate and to seek help for those who cannot help themselves. The simple choice of using a phone rather than a dumpster to deal with this situation could have saved the lives of Frodo's siblings.

This article features a photo of Frodo and his sister, taken a day before she died. She will be fondly remembered in our hearts, and we hope the story of these puppies will be remembered in yours.

Frodo is a mixed-breed dachshund puppy who is up for adoption through CAF (though not yet publicly available to visit). He will be healthy and neutered prior to adoption. If you want to learn more about Frodo, our many adoptable kittens and cats, or our efforts to build a more compassionate community, please call (707) 826-7387 or visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center in Arcata. You can also visit cafanimals.org, check out our Instagram or find us on Facebook.















