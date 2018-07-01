Companion Animal Foundation: Feisty felines waiting for you

Kitten season is in full swing! Our Sunny Brae animal visitation room is brimming with feisty felines and playful pups, all patiently waiting to find their forever homes.

Companion Animal Foundation is lucky enough to have pet partnerships with several supply stores in the area, including Humboldt Pet Supply and The Farm Store. These great shops offer housing and socialization for our kittens and provide exposure to potential adopters in other areas of our animal-loving community.

This week we’d like to encourage friends of C.A.F. to head out to Humboldt Pet Supply (145 G St., Arcata), The Farm Store (3956 Jacobs Ave, Eureka) or our Blue Lake location (410 Railroad Ave, Blue Lake) and spend some time with our adoptable animals!

Pictured is Catarina, a former mama cat currently staying at our Blue Lake thrift store and available for adoption.

Email [email protected] or call us at (707) 826-7387 with any questions!
















