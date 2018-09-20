Come celebrate the life of Sister Saturnalia

Join your Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at noon on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Bayside Community Hall, 2297 Jacoby Creek Rd. in Bayside to celebrate the life of our beloved Sister Saturnalia – known to many by her secular name of John Hudson.

Come and share an afternoon of music, memory and deepest love for our friend and dedicated Sister. There will be multiple altars set up for yo u to leave offerings, photos, or other mementos you have for one of the most steadfast pillars of our community.

All are welcome to this potluck gathering. Sister Saturnalia was known for her legendary potlucks, usually held at her Myrtletown home on occasions such as the Trucker’s Parade or a warm summer day, and there is no better way to honor her than holding a feast.

Arrive within the first hour, as the Eureka Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be sharing a carefully crafted medley of songs, poems and ceremony.

All those who bring food to share will be asked to provide a list of ingredients.

Please come prepared with an ingredient list to place in front of your dish(es) for those who have dietary restrictions.

Sister Saturnalia was famous for her “magical” gingersnaps – but we don’t want another Guard 22 running around so labels are important!

We will have cards and pens available for anyone not prepared with a list of ingredients.

Any monetary donations are to be made out to Eureka Sisters, Inc.













