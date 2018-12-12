College Life Today: the community keeps me marching

Martin Monjaraz

Special to the Union

HUMBOLDT STATE, ARCATA – Being active in college culture and finding community through the Marching Lumberjacks and Entrepreneurs Club keeps me excited and engaged in school.

At the start of my college experience, I felt like a plethora of other college freshmen did. While I was excited to start a new chapter in my life, the daunting feelings of loneliness and homesickness weighed over me as a constant reminder that I was alone several hundred miles away from home.

Like so many college students, this is when I first met my new friend named “Anxiety.” The inability to connect with my new surroundings started to take a toll on my grades, and then new thoughts of quitting college began to creep up in my mind.

What I didn’t realize at the time was all I needed was a home away from home.

As time progressed I decided to be proactive and positive about my situation. I started to play music in the Marching Lumberjacks as an outlet for stress and anxiety.

With time, the rowdy kindness the band embodies pushed me out of my comfort zone like when we dance at field shows, or yell at the top of your lungs: “You ain’t got no pancake mix” to distract and hopefully horrify enemy teams into submission.

I found that the thoughts that previously plagued my mind were replaced with a newfound excitement for the day and increased participation in school events.

This caused me to expand my horizons and eventually become Vice President for the Entrepreneurs Club at HSU.

Finding a community of quirky and like-minded business students who I shared classes with opened up new networking opportunities for me.

I started to participate regularly in the Arcata Chamber of Commerce mixers and Business School competitions, meeting business leaders who may one day be my employers. I know I find myself a different person than who I was my freshman year. My grades changed from a C average to coming infuriatingly close to straight A’s.

I find myself hopeful for the future of my career. I cannot fathom a life without school and the opportunities it provides.

The sense of love, belonging and excitement brought upon me by these groups keeps me Marching On.

Martin Monjaraz is studying Business Administration with an emphasis on Marketing at Humboldt State University. He is one of the students documenting his college experience on social media with Get Ready Humboldt. Find more at GetReadyHumboldt.com.













