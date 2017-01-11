Cole mental health treatment plans pending

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Charles Wesley Cole, charged with animal cruelty, battery and vandalism, continues to haltingly work his way through the criminal justice system. Having been found incompetent to stand trial for mental health reasons, Cole is to receive treatment under a plan prescribed by forensic Conditional Release Program (CONREP) of the Dept. of State Hospitals. But not yet.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, three days before the one-year anniversary of Cole's alleged mistreatment of his dog, Mr. Know Buddy (since renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area), Cole again went to court, this time to hear how the state would fix his brain so that his trial could proceed. But as with a few other people in court on this morning, Cole's CONREP treatment plan had not been received.

The competency hearing began with a lengthy sidebar between Judge Joyce D. Hinrichs, Deputy District Attorney Roger Rees and Deputy Public Defender Kaleb Cockrum, who represents Cole. Following the bench discussion, Hinrichs said that since Cole is cooperative with the Humboldt County Mental Health dept., he didn't need to be in custody for the felony animal cruelty charge.

The judge rescinded a Dec. 28 order that Cole receive anti-psychotic medication, which Rees and Cockrum had previously agreed to as an interim measure to avert his being jailed. After today's hearing though, they agreed that this was a "misstep" and wouldn't be necessary as long as he continued to voluntarily cooperate with mental health authorities.

For the misdemeanor battery and vandalism charges, Cole will be referred to County Mental Health for an outpatient treatment plan that could include medication. Dressed in all black, gaunt and leaning on his cane, Cole said that he agreed with the various court determinations.

Cole's next hearing is Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:15 a.m.














