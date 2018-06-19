City Council to go a-Villaging today

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Consideration of the proposed The Village student housing project continues Tuesday, June 19 at 4 p.m. as the City Council takes a field trip to 2715–2920 St. Louis Road, site of the Craftsmans Mall and possibly, The Village. The meeting is open to the public.

The council first meets at City Hall, 736 F St. At 4:05 it departs to tour the site and proposed ingress/egress routes to consider site access and non-vehicular paths.

The council then returns to City Hall, where it will resume the meeting at 6:30 p.m. A staff report recommends that the council then:

1. Consider a brief staff report on the items requested at the last hearing, including any discussion on the: a. Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR);

b. Final EIR Findings of Fact and Statement of Overriding Considerations;

c. Vacation Process for St. Louis Road Right-of-Way;

d. Development Agreement;

e. General Plan and Zoning Map Amendments; and

f. Permits including Design Review, Planned Development Permit and Parcel Merger;

2. Provide staff or the applicant with direction and continue the public hearing to a date certain.















