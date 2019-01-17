Citizen tip leads to meth arrests

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

CITIZEN TIPS LEAD TO METH ARREST

The Arcata Police Department had been receiving tips from citizens of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Arcata Community Center (321 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway). The concerned citizens believed the vehicle was involved in drug sales and provided officers with a description of the vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jan. 16 at about 12:40 p.m., an officer observed the vehicle in the area of 12th and J streets and conducted a traffic stop based on multiple Vehicle Code violations. Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle and observed drug paraphernalia on one of the passengers. He was later determined to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Further investigation led officers to discover methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonging to the driver of the vehicle as well. A total of 15.7 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

Joseph Anthony Gaymon, 67, of Eureka, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Raymond Kohl, 49, of Eureka, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

Both men were booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.

The Arcata Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity and commend the citizens for their part in making the City of Arcata a safer place.















