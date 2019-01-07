Cannabis dispensary, manufacturing may come to downtown McKinleyville

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The Humboldt County Planning Commission may issue a conditional use permit Thursday, Jan. 10 that would allow a company to open a medical cannabis dispensary and manufacturing facility in downtown McKinleyville. The commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 825 Fifth St. in Eureka.

Calyx Mountain Inc., owned by Kelly LaRose of Arcata, has applied for a permit to operate a dispensary and manufacturing plant in an existing medical plaza at 1711 and 1715 Central Ave. between Carmela’s and Luzmila’s Mexican restaurants on the east side of the town’s main thoroughfare.

The dispensary would be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The manufacturing portion of the building would use non-volatile extraction methods to manufacture cannabis products such as tinctures, oils, edibles, syrup and flavored honey.

At one time the building was split into two different rooms, one 450 square feet, the other 1,045 square feet. When CVS occupied the site several years ago during construction of its new store across the street, it turned the two rooms into one. Calyx Mountain plans to revert the building to two separate spaces.

The county is including some restrictions in the permit. Cannabis cannot be used at the facility, felons cannot be employed at the facility and no loitering is allowed. Planning staff is recommending approval of the permit.

If approved, this would be McKinleyville's second dispensary. The first permitted dispensary to open in town was the Satori Wellness Center at 1551 Nursery Way. A third dispensary is also proposed in the Nursery Way area of town, but has yet to receive a permit.





























































