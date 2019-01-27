CAF, Farm Store in kitten collaboration

The Farm Store has been a tremendous help and success for us at Companion Animal Foundation. When we have a lot of kittens, they’re always happy to take in a few for us.

Recently they helped us by featuring three kittens: Blizzard, Snowflake and Frost. Everyone at the store loved having them there and they were adopted with record speed.

Right now, the Farm Store is continuing to help us get our kitties publicity and socialization. This time we were able to take in a couple cats from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, Sadie and Jack.

We are so grateful for our partnership with The Farm Store, and we encourage everyone to check out their shop and our newest cat friends who are staying there. As always, our cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated for FVRCP, tested for FIV/FELV, treated for fleas and worms, and given the highest level of care and love. Thank you to the Farm Store, and thank you to our community for continuing to support us and help us help animals!

Margaret Kelly is the adoption coordinator at Companion Animal Foundation.
















