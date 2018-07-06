Blue Lake Notes: the Peaceable Hamlet bustles with fun

Happy July everyone! July is Parks and Recreation Month, and the City of Blue Lake is busting at the seams with recreational activities.

Regular activities include skating every weekend (Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.), Pickleball almost every day of the week (times vary), Drop-in Volleyball on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Drop-in Basketball on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Besides all our regular activities, we have a multitude of special events taking place this month in honor of Parks and Recreation month.

Annie & Mary Day

Annie and Mary Day, and event put on by the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Sunday, July 8. There will be a Car Show starting the evening before, and continuing throughout Sunday.

After folks get a bite to eat at the monthly Grange Breakfast (110 Hatchery Rd. from 8 to 11 a.m.), a Parade will take place to kick off the event, with a very special Parade Marshall, Amanda Mager, our city manager.

The event will continue with fun times at Perigot Park, including craft and food vendors and a petting zoo with pony rides organized by the Blue Lake Saddle Club (a fundraiser for Blue Lake Parks and Recreation) at the Horse Arena (corner of Chartin and Broderick).

Folklife Festival

Following Annie and Mary Day will be the culminating week of Dell’Arte’s Mad River Festival. This festival ends with the Humboldt Folklife Festival on Saturday, July 14 – all day!

Paint Night

Wednesday, July 18 will also be another Paint Night opportunity, hosted by Jewell Distillery, benefiting Blue Lake Parks and Recreation. Come on out for a night of socializing and art! Cost is $35, and includes a few snacks (drinks can be purchased separately, non-alcoholic drinks available for free), and all the materials necessary to create your own masterpiece. This month’s subject is a sea turtle. RSVP to myself at City Hall, (707) 668-5655.

Pastels in the Park

And looking ahead, the Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce with the first Pastels in the Park. Businesses and Non-Profits are encouraged to sponsor a square for only $100 ($125 if they do not have their own artist).

There will be recreational games and food, and the Parks and Recreation Department is also looking into the possibility of another pop-up skate park event at the same time!

Keep your eyes peeled for more on this awesome first ever event, and if you are a business interested in sponsoring, please contact Parks and Recreation at (707) 668-5932. This fundraiser is for the purchase of supplies for a new mural inside Prasch Hall (the Blue Lake Skating Rink).

There is no better time to enjoy the great City of Blue Lake as right now! And if you are looking for other opportunities, check out the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce Website at sunnyblulake.com, or the calendar on the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov.

You can also find both the city and the chamber on Facebook.

April Sousa is the Blue Lake city clerk.















