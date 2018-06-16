Blue Lake Notes: Summer is almost here, and April has plenty of good advice

Sometimes it honestly baffles me how fast time seems to just fly on by. I cannot believe that summer is literally right around the corner, with school ending for most on either Thursday or Friday.

If you are a parent, hopefully you have already looked at the myriad opportunities for your child to continue to learn throughout the summer months, with summer camps, other recreation opportunities, and more. The Blue Lake Community has many activities for children, youth, and the young at heart. The Blue Lake Summer Recreation program is one of the best kept secrets of Humboldt County, though I think word has gotten out over the past few years as registration has been full!

If you have a child between the ages of 5 and 12, there is still some room in our Summer Recreation program, full of fieldtrips, arts and crafts, river excursions, sports, and more. Teens 13 to 15 year olds can sign up to be a part of the Leader in Training Program, which basically is like being junior staff. This is an excellent opportunity to gain work experience! Plus, for all Summer Recreation programs, breakfast and lunch is provided for free. Contact Blue Lake City Hall to get more information!

And if you are planning ahead, Blue Lake is about to celebrate the 51st Annie and Mary Day on Sunday, July 8.

It may be a little under a month away, but it will be here before you know it! Admission is free and there will be a fun parade, car show, and so much more! Vendors are very much welcomed, and information can be found online at the chamber website: sunnybluelake.com. Plus, while you are perusing the Chamber of Blue Lake’s website, check out the webcam to see if it’s a good day to come to the river, check out our trail, partake in some food and beverages, and more!

While some of us plan ahead, sometimes planning ahead doesn’t work, and in Blue Lake, we have so many little things popping up everywhere. Last Friday, we had a small pop-up farmers market at the Logger Bar, and guess what? It’s coming back on Friday, June 15 during happy hour, 5 to 7 p.m. Stop by for veggie starts, flowers, and more! Want some pizza? Check out Sunny Days Pizza on Facebook – and watch out for various pop-up days where pizza will be made from a small stone pizza oven!

And then we have a new business that has recently popped up in Blue Lake. Shakti Space, a small yoga and massage studio, recently had its grand opening. The owner, Krystal Kamback, has an amazing positive energy, and is a great fit for our little community.

Don’t forget to be neighborly and say hi when you see her walk by on her way to the post office. It’s right next door to another cool business, Blue Envy Hair Salon.

Oh, and don’t forget our favorite Friday morning pop-up: Coffee Club - at the Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., from 7 to 10 a.m.! It’s become a fun excursion I look forward to every week!

And before I go, if you happen to be walking or driving around Blue Lake, check out some of the new features that have been recently installed: A new sign as you enter the newly named Powers Creek District (Business Park at Taylor Way), upgraded Bocce Ball courts at Perigot Park, and a new sign at the Blue Lake Horse Arena. I can’t wait for what summer truly has in store for us here in Blue Lake and Humboldt County.















