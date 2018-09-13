Blue Lake Notes: So much to do in burgeoning Blue Lake

Living in a small town often means embracing what can be a slower paced life. I bike to work three times a week. I enjoy chatting with community members – members of my Blue Lake family – at the Post Office or at Coffee Club. I look forward to the monthly Grange breakfast and can’t wait to check out the music at the brewery on a Wednesday night. It’s not to say that you cannot enjoy all these things in a bigger town, or even in a big City, but these are just a couple of ways I enjoy my favorite city.

We all know that in the summer, Blue Lake is the place to be to recreate. But, what many may not know that there is still so much recreation to do in Blue Lake, even in the fall and winter months. The Mad River Grange has several opportunities to participate in either Yoga or Tai Chi throughout the week. The full schedule can be found online at madrivergrange.com. There is also a new and cute little pilates and yoga studio next to Blue Envy, our cute little salon, called Shakti Space. There is a new Belly Dancing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and an amazing restorative yoga class on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. And let’s not forget Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Department, where you now can participate in Drop-in Volleyball on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at Prasch Hall, from 5:30 to 7 for only $2! There is also many opportunities to play Drop-in Pickleball and Drop in Basketball as well!

Besides all the great recreation to take part in before the rain comes, don’t forget to visit the museum before they close for the winter. The Museum is open on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. And, if you are looking for a community group to join, or if you are looking to become active in local government, there are several meetings taking place this week. The Mad River Grange meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. with a potluck at 6 p.m. All Grange meetings are held at the Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. The Parks and Recreation Commission, which has one member vacancy available at this time, meets on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Skinner Store Building, located behind City Hall at 111 Greenwood Rd. The Planning Commission will meet on Monday the 17th at 7 p.m. and the Economic Development Commission, which also has one member vacancy available, meet on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. at the Skinner Store building and the public is encouraged to attend and give feedback.

Lastly, I would like to announce the passing of Bob Giroux, one of Blue Lake’s community members. Bob was a former Public Works employee of the City, was a member of the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department for almost 37 years, and was especially dedicated to the Blue Lake Community through the Blue Lake Museum. He will be greatly missed. There will be a full Honor Guard memorial service with a bell call for Bob at the Blue Lake Fire Hall on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. with refreshments provided by the Wha-Nika Women’s Club.















