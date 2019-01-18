Blue Lake Notes: Rain – so what? Blue Lake has music, dancing, theatre, beer and pie

A little wet weather isn’t a problem for us in Blue Lake. We still have so many things for you to come out and do, rain or shine!

Dell’Arte productions

We are so lucky to have internationally famous Dell’Arte School of Physical Theater in the City of Blue Lake. If you haven’t had a chance to see one of Dell’Arte’s productions, then you are really missing out. Running last weekend and this weekend is the play Radioman, written by James McManus and directed by Michael Fields and Roman Sanchez.

According to the show description on the Dell’Arte website, “Love is the common theme that unites these veteran’s stories representing soldiers from the Vietnam War through to currant military conflicts – across race, gender, rank and file.” You can find more information and ticket ordering at dellarte.com.

Barn dance

The Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce is going to its first Mad River Hoedown Barn Dance & Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Prasch Hall, 312 Railroad Ave. in Blue Lake. Anyone who is interested in participating in a pie baking contest should pick up an application anytime from Blue Lake City Hall.

Pints for Non-Profits

Normally, Mad River Brewery supports pints for non-profits on Wednesdays, but this month, there will be a special Pints for Non-profits on Saturday, Jan. 19 for Steelhead Days. Come on out, grab a pint of your favorite beer, and one dollar of every pint will go towards this worthy cause!

That’s all for now folks, but keep your eyes open for new and exciting things coming to Blue Lake, like a special children’s fishing day and Steelhead Days expo and cyclecross mountain bike event to happen in February!















