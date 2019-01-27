Blue Lake Notes: Peaceable hamlet hosts hoedown, pie contest

Come on down for the first Mad River Hoedown Barn Dance and Pie Contest on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is sure to be a rip-roaring good time, with music by the Striped Pig String Band! This event will take place at Prasch Hall (the skating rink) in Blue Lake, located at 312 South Railroad.

Cost is $10 for general admission, $5 for Humboldt Folklife Society members, students and seniors. Admission is free for kids who are 12 and under.

There will be some concessions also available for your eating and drinking pleasure. And, don’t forget that Pie Contest! You can pick up a pie contest application at Blue Lake City Hall during regular office hours (9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.) and drop them off there as well. Once the judging is complete, pie slices will be available for purchase.Hope to see you all there.

Recreation activities

Besides the usual skating or drop in pickleball or basketball, the City of Blue Lake Parks and Recreation is happy to partner with the Friends of the Annie and Mary Rail Trail for an amazing event coming in February called the Mad Scramble Cyclocross Race.

Start training now for this event to take place on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. Registration will happen the night before and on race day.

This is the first time this event has taken place in Blue Lake! This timed event goes through a lap course where riders will experience small obstacles in the mud! I don’t know about you, but sounds like a fun time to me! So mark your calendars, I’ll remind you of this as we get closer to the event! You can get more information at the Friends of the Annie & Mary Rail Trail Facebook page.

Free produce

Coming up this Thursday, Jan. 24 is the monthly Free Produce day for Blue Lake! Every fourth Thursday, Food for People comes out to Blue Lake and sets up a small produce stand – on rainy days, it is inside.

All are welcome to come, you do not need to income qualify, however you will need to complete a small form to see if you would possibly qualify for Cal-Fresh, and there will be Cal-Fresh information available if you do qualify. This is a fabulous way to get your fresh fruits and veggies in season! So, come on down to the Blue Lake Community Resource Center, located behind City Hall at 111 Greenwood Rd. in Blue Lake, to participate.

This and that

Well, that’s all for now, but don’t forget to stay up to date on everything Blue Lake through social media and various web pages.

For city business, check out bluelake.ca.gov or the City of Blue Lake and Blue Lake Parks and Recreation and Roller Rink Facebook pages.

For Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce news, check out their website at sunnybluelake.com. The Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department has a Facebook page, as does the Mad River Grange, and if you are interested in what the Grange is doing or if you would like to learn more about renting the Grange, you can visit madrivergrange.com.

We have a lot to offer here, and it only gets better as the weather gets sunnier.















