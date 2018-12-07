Blue Lake Notes: Holiday cheer in Blue Lake

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... and Blue Lake is no exception. Over the past weekend, the Blue Lake Christmas tree lighting took place, and you can now see a beautiful little tree on the corner of Railroad and Broderick adorned with lovely twinkle lights.

Thank you Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce for this amazing community display.

And since it is that season of the year, we often try to spread a little cheer to those who are in need. If you are interested in helping families in the Blue Lake area, go visit the Blue Lake Post Office today and check out the Angel Tree. Choose an ornament from the tree and purchase a suggested gift to provide to a child in need this Christmas. Return the gift, unwrapped, with the ornament tag attached to the Blue Lake Family Resource Center, located behind City Hall, no later than Dec. 12.

Keep your eyes open for a very special event this year out on by the Blue Lake Saddle Club. A story book tour will feature horses and riders and stories one special night this season. More information to come when it is available.

Just a couple other things to remember, the Mad River Grange monthly breakfast will take place on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. and the monthly Grange meeting will be on Dec. 12, beginning with a meal for the community to share at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.

