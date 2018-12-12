Blue Lake Notes: Ekela Pires-Moore is Student of the Month

The Wha-Nika’s Student of the Month for December is third grader Ekela Pires-Moore. Ekela is kind, a positive role model, and has excellent attendance.

She works hard inside and outside of the classroom. She enjoys swimming and plans to participate in ballet soon. Her favorite school activities are: PE, writing, the After School Cooking Club and spending time with friends.

A couple of fun facts about Ekela are: her favorite animals are the Koals and Corgis. She loves to play outside whenever she can and especially likes riding her bike around Blue Lake with her mom and sister. Congratulations Ekela on being the Student of the Month for December.

And all students of the month from the beginning of the school year until now will be recognized at the all school awards assembly that will take place on Friday, Dec. 21 at 8:45 a.m. at Blue Lake School.

Special thank you to Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Many residents know that I write this column, and often request items to be placed in it, if possible. Sometimes I’m able to do so, if time allows, and this week, I received a very special request from Ann Mixer – which for those of you who know Ann know that when she asks you to do something, you joyously find a way to make sure you can!

Ann wanted to give a special thanks to the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and especially Fire Chief Ray Stonebarger. Recently Ann had a scare where the Fire Department was called to her house for medical aid.

She says they were there so fast, and Chief Ray stayed with her the whole time until the ambulance came. Thank you Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Chief Ray for being such an integral part of our community, and for the compassionate way you treat every person you serve. We know that this is part of your job, but you all go above and beyond every day.

Mad River Grange meeting

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, the Mad River Grange will hold its last meeting of the year. The entire community is invited to come out for a meal at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

And if you are interested in helping out this amazing organization, the Grange is in need of a new roof! Send in a onetime special donation for the “Put a Lid on It” Roof Campaign to: P.O. Box 2, Blue Lake, CA 95525.

That's all for this week. Have a wonderful time!














