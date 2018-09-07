Blue Lake Notes: Coffee, breakfast and a bike race

The Friday morning Coffee Club, from 7 to 10 a.m., is growing at the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd. in Blue Lake. It has featured a variety of baked goods made with locally grown squash and fall harvest fruits and veggies, as well as amazing coffee slow pours and even fresh brewed tea! There’s even talk of the addition of another day in the week, to be announced later.

Sunday breakfast

On Sunday, Sept. 9 the Mad River Grange will have its monthly breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. There is a choice of eggs, ham, sausage, toast, pancakes, coffee, tea and orange juice at a cost of $4 for adults and $2 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 eat for free.

Volunteers are always needed for breakfast times, so if you are interested in helping out, give the Grange a call at (707) 668-1906. There’s no better way to get to know those within your community than to help out at a Grange Breakfast – and all volunteers get free breakfast as well!

Volunteer in Blue Lake

Besides volunteering at the Grange, there is a wide variety of ways to volunteer in the City of Blue Lake. The Parks and Recreation Department has a little garden club for all you with a green thumb.

For those who would like to help within local government, there are currently two positions on city commissions available. The Parks and Recreation Commission, which meets on the second Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m., has one position vacant and the Economic Development Commission, which meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 3:30 p.m., has one position vacant.

To find out more information, please call me at City Hall, (707) 668-5655, or look online at bluelake.ca.gov.

Bike race

On Saturday, Sept. 8, mountain bikers will be flooding the area for the third annual Enduro Mountain Bike Race, sponsored by the Redwood Coast Mountain Bike Association. Find out more information at humboldtenduro.com.

At the brewery

And don’t forget to come out to have a brew and enjoy good music at Mad River Brewery. Today, Sept. 5 will be a “Pints for Non-Profits” event for Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction. The rest of the week lineup includes Good Company on the Thursday, Sept. 6, LD51 on the Friday, Sept. 7, and Home Cookin’ on the Saturday, Sept. 8.

For a full calendar of music and events, go to madriverbrewing.com and click on the tap room.















