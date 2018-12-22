Blue Lake Notes: Christmas caroling in the peaceable hamlet

Fa-la-la-la-la – join us in carols! The Mad River Grange will have its annual Christmas Caroling event Wednesday, Dec. 19. My sources tell me that the time to meet for this is 6:30 p.m. at the Mad River Grange. It involves a little practice/warm up, walking around town and caroling, and I think some treats after. It’s a fun event for the whole family!

Blue Lake Saddle Club Story Walk

I’m so excited to announce a new activity here in Blue Lake. The Blue Lake Saddle Club is offering a free event to the community – a Winter Wonderland Horse Story Tour.

Come experience four stories that celebrate the magic of horses and the lessons they teach us. This is a family friendly event, and the first 100 children will receive a special gift from each storyteller. This will take place on the “Museum Strip” – that little strip of land that lies alongside Railroad and South Railroad – from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Happy Holidays

I just want to wish everyone the happiest of holidays this coming week. I hope they are filled with the fruits of the season. Just a reminder, Blue Lake City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.















