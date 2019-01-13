Blue Lake Notes: Amira Waldvogel-Grannis is BL Student of the Month, and no wonder

Happy New Year! Blue Lake celebrated the New Year in style, with the Annual Lucky Lunch of black eyed peas, cornbread and greens. Put on by the Mad River Old Crows and the Ladies of the Lake civic groups, this lunch not only helped everyone start of the year right, but was a major fundraiser for these groups to continue offering projects and service to the community of Blue Lake.

Commission vacancies

The Blue Lake City Council has some vacancies on several council commissions that many may be interested in.

This is such a great way to serve the community, and membership guidelines for each commission are somewhat flexible, with maybe commissions having openings for members who not only live within the city limits, but also live within the city’s sphere of influence.

There are three vacancies on both the Public Safety Commission and the Economic Development Commission and one vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Each commission meets once a month and help to advise the council on city needs. Applications can be found online, at City Hall, or by emailing me at [email protected].

Blue Lake School news

The kids have been off for a couple weeks, but school started back up for 2019 on Monday, Jan. 7.

Just want to put out a friendly reminder to all Blue Lake residents, and those who travel through Blue Lake each day – please watch your speed, and keep an eye out for children as they walk and bike to school. Even in the bad weather, you can see students making their way to school each day, and we need your help in keeping them safe.

And speaking of school starting, it’s time to let you know about January’s student of the month. This month we honor Amira Waldvogel-Grannis, a fourth grader at Blue Lake School.

Amira is a well-rounded student and enthusiastic learner. She loves everything about school, and especially likes to read graphic novels and mysteries.

She participates in cross country and the steel drum band after school. Next year she hopes to also participate in volleyball and basketball.

Her teacher would also like for everyone to know that Amira shows compassion, kindness and patience and is a fantastic student all around.















