Bayside woman killed in driveway accident

California Highway Patrol

BAYSIDE – A 50-year-old Bayside woman was killed Friday afternoon, June 29 at 5:50 p.m. in an accident in a driveway off Golf Course Road near Fairview Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was running after a 2002 Dodge pickup truck being driven at slow speed by Todd Tucker, 50, of Bayside. When the woman tried to grab on to the truck's left side, she slipped and was run over by the trucks left rear wheel.

She was taken to Mad River Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The CHP said Tucker was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The victim's potential level of impairment is under investigation.















