Bayside Community Hall hosts Girl Scouts

GREETING THE GIRLS Bayside Community Hall is pleased to host the weekly meetings of two Girl Scout troops. The Scouts will be responsible for helping with hauling the recyclables, laundry services, and in the spring, participating in gardening and lawn beautification. Youth leadership development has been an important part of the hall’s mission.It also rents the hall to youth groups at a reduced rate. Left, Camellia Lampro and Isabella Lampro, representing Girl Scout Troops No. 90018 and No. 90039 are welcomed by Bayside Community Hall Boardmembers Dick Hansis and Greta Montagne. [email protected] Submitted photo















