Baba Jamal Koram storytelling concert at Bayside’s HUUF

Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

BAYSIDE – On Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 24 Fellowship Way, Bayside, is delighted to again host African-American master storyteller Baba Jamal Koram. Jamal weaves a tapestry of words and music to enthrall listeners with his tales of days past and present. Intertwined in his stories are insights, impressions and thoughtful commentary. Since he will be telling children’s stories all week long in area schools, this is his opportunity to address a mostly mature audience. The North Coast Storytellers will open the event with varied stories. Suggested donation is $10.

Master storyteller Baba Jamal Koram brings storytelling alive with the history, humor, music and lore of African and African-American cultures. Blending contemporary and traditional storytelling techniques with drumming, call and response, wit and wisdom, his stories encourage people to make intelligent choices and to improve their character.

Baba Jamal’s programs include African Stories in the Americas – folklore and mythology, and Under the Griot’s Tree – lighthearted children’s stories. From beginning to end, participants will be inspired by these tales and have fun following Baba Jamal’s lead. Recipient of the Circle of Excellence Award, Baba Jamal has been featured at the National Storytelling Festival, Kennedy Center, Smithsonian museums, National Black Storytelling Festival, regional festivals and schools nationwide.

Baba Jamal Koram was raised in an international community and reared in the strong traditions of the American south. Introduced to African resources at an early age, he has continued to learn, share, and teach the culture and importance of the people from this socially dynamic continent for over 20 years. His distinctive Afri-centric approach to the art of storytelling enables him to pass on cultural values that are traditionally African, inherently African-American, but that speak to the entire human family.

Jamal Koram, B.A., M.S., Ed.S., is a graduate of the State University of NY and UVA.















