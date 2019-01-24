Armed suspects break into house, zip-tie woman, get away with loot

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

ORLEANS – Today, Jan. 24 at about 4 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Skunk Hollow Road in Orleans for the report of a home invasion armed robbery that had just occurred.

Deputies made contact with the female victim at a nearby residence, who told deputies that around 2 a.m. she heard a knock at her door. The person identified themself as an acquaintance of the victim, however, the victim did not recognize the voice and refused to open the door.

The victim told deputies that a short while later, the subject returned to the residence and kicked in the door. Three masked suspects with firearms entered the residence, ordered the victim onto the ground and zip-tied her wrists. The suspects then spent over 45 minutes in the residence before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

After the suspects had left the residence, the victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s home to call law enforcement

The suspects reportedly stole multiple firearms, electronics and other items from the residence, in addition to the victim’s dark blue 1990 Chevy Silverado (CA license plate # 4B11826).

The public is encouraged to call 911 if you see these subjects or the stolen vehicle. Do not approach the subjects as they are believed to be armed.

Anyone with information regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

















































