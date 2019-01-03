Armed robbery in McKinleyville

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

MCKINLEYVILLE – Today, Jan. 2 at about 4:35 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched the Reasor Road 76 Station in McKinleyville for a reported armed robbery that just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male subject had brandished a knife and demanded the money in the cash register. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, and then fled the store on foot.

Witnesses chased the suspect westbound on Reasor Road, losing sight of him near the McKinleyville High School baseball fields. Deputies thoroughly checked the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male with light colored skin, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, wearing sunglasses, a red bandana covering his face, a black hooded sweatshirt with a red jacket over it and dark colored baggy pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251