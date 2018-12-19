Arcata’s Special Forces: two new task forces tackle Plaza, waste reduction challenges

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – We may be about to find out whether the oft-mentioned “creative solutions” required to ameliorate the Plaza’s many problems and to really cut down on Arcata’s waste products are a real thing.

It could be less of a creative matter as much as one of people with particular expertise sweating out details. That’s what is happening with the advent of the City of Arcata’s Plaza Improvement Task Force and Zero Waste Task Force, both now formed up and meeting.

Zero Waste Task Force

The Zero Waste Task Force met Dec. 4 at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center and next meets in early January on a date to be announced.

At its last meeting, the task force reviewed its mission and discussed implementation goals, the overarching one being to create behavioral change at every stage of waste creation – from manufacturing to the end user.

The city is ramping up its food waste-diversion efforts via used of new digesters, while Arcata food-serving businesses are being encouraged to compost as well.

It will take a full-spectrum waste reduction effort to reach ambitious goals set by the state, which expects 75 percent diversion by 2010.

“The easy stuff has been done,” said staff liaison Julie Neander, deputy director of community services.

New challenges are cropping up all the time. Linda Wise, general manager of Recology, noted that e-cigarette manufacturers never coordinated with waste authorities in creation of their disposable vape pens and cartridges, which as a result, aren’t recyclable.

The task force plans to identify 10 achievable goals for waste reduction, and tackle two per meeting.

The task force also elected officers, naming Tallchief Comet as its chair and Sophia Bogner as vice chair.

Plaza Improvement Task Force

The Plaza Improvement Task Force met Nov. 29, and meets again Thursday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center.

The task force is very much in listening mode, identifying Plaza issues in order to craft solutions. Its previous meeting featured initial reports by members charged with surveying various Plaza stakeholders. More reports are expected at the next meeting, but initial results – recorded on large sheets of butcher paper (see gallery, below) – include all the nuisances with which Plaza users are well familiar: drug and alcohol use, aggression by travelers, fights, dog poop, vomit, cigarettes and butts, needles, lack of law enforcement, people of color being fearful of police, lack of inclusivity, the McKinley statue, difficult access and parking, fear for what children may observe and an overall unsafe feeling.

Some initial ideas for improving things included enforcement of smoking and dog regulations, more food trucks and outside vendors, reducing parking in favor of pedestrian and people space, installation of a bandstand, more inclusivity for people of color and students, better signage, more family-oriented events, cleaning up Tavern Row, an information kiosk, more diverse cultural events, possible creation of a spot away from the Plaza for hangabouts to go during events, and more.

One increasingly discussed suggestion involves use of the spaces presently occupied by Toby and Jack’s and The Sidelines bars. Should Salvatore Costanzo, who owns both buildings, lose his appeal with the state’s Alcoholic beverage Control agency to retain his liquor-serving licenses, there is talk of approaching him to see about the city renting one of the bars out as a police substation. That, the theory goes, would offer a constant and calming police presence to help ameliorate problems.

Citizen Steve Lovett, owner of people's Records, raised a point that looms over the Plaza Improvement Task Force's deliberations. "Every few years we get fed up, and talk about the Plaza," he said. "Why has nothing been done, and how will this be different?"

One difference is that the task force has a $150,000 budget to enact whatever solutions on which it may decide. It is soliciting further comment on what works, what doesn’t and ways to improve things in an online survey (see below).

In fact though, a lot has been done to address the chronic Plaza problems. Staff liaison Julie Neander handed out a summary of recommendations made during previous bouts of Plaza reform (see below), and the resulting actions. It's not that nothing has been done, but rather that none of the countermeasures has halted misbehavior which occurs when police officers aren't around.

The task force also elected officers, naming Jayne McGuire chair and Daniel Bixler vice chair.

City press releases on the Plaza Improvement Task Force survey

PLAZA IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE IS CURRENTLY SEEKING COMMUNITY INPUT ON HOW TO IMPROVE ARCATA'S PLAZA Arcata, CA, December 14, 2018 – The City of Arcata's newly-formed Plaza Improvement Task Force hasdeveloped a short online survey to gather community input on recommendations to improve Arcata's Plaza. In order to best serve Arcata's diverse population, the Plaza Improvement Task Force is working to ensure that public input regarding Plaza improvement recommendations is as inclusive as possible. Members of the Task Force are highly focused on reaching a wide variety of individuals and groups in our community, and invite and encourage all community members to participate by taking this survey. The Plaza Improvement Survey is currently available online and will be available to the public until Friday, February 1, 2019. The survey is very short and will only take five to ten minutes to complete. Upon completion of the survey, the Task Force will gather community input and make recommendations to Arcata City Council on how to improve general safety, promote economic development, upgrade infrastructure, make beautifications and increase Plaza events and activities. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be found at cityofarcata.org, by visiting the City of Arcata's Facebook page, or by visiting bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-English or bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-Spanish. For more information regarding the Plaza Improvement Task Force and survey, visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-8184. EL GRUPO DE TRABAJO PARA MEJORAR LA PLAZA DE ARCATA BUSCA SUGERENCIAS DEL PUBLICO Arcata, CA, diciembre 14, 2018 - La Ciudad de Arcata solicita información del público para mejorar la Plaza de Arcata vía una corta encuesta de la Internet. En orden de mejor servir la populación diversa de Arcata, El Grupo de Trabajo Para Mejorar la Plaza de Arcata hace gran esfuerzo para asegurar que las recomendaciones del publico sean los más inclusivos posible. Miembros del grupo están altamente enfocados en un alcance comunitario de amplia variedad de individuales y grupos comunitarios, y invitan y animan a todos miembros de la comunidad a participar con esta encuesta de la Internet. La encuesta esta corrientemente disponible en el Internet hasta febrero 1, 2019. La encuesta es muy corta y solo tomara cinco a diez minutos para completar. Al final de la encuesta, El Grupo de Trabajo tomará las sugerencias del público, y hará recomendaciones a el Consejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Arcata hacía como mejorar la seguridad, promover el desarrollo económico, hacer mejoras de infraestructura, hacer embellecimientos e incrementar eventos y actividades en la Plaza. La encuesta está disponible en inglés y español y se encuentra en el sitio web cityofarcata.org, en la página deFacebook de la Ciudad de Arcata, o en el sitio web bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-Spanish. Para más información de este tema visite cityofarcata.org o marque (707) 822-8184.
















