Arcata’s Emergency Weather Shelter opens again

Mad River Union

ARCATA – While the weather outside is again frightful, Arcata House Partnership (AHP) is again offering its comparatively delightful Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS) to those with nowhere safe, warm or dry to spend the night. Participants are offered dinner, a shower, clean clothes, a place to sleep and in the morning, breakfast.

Though costly for AHP to do at $450 per night, it offers the shelters when the weather becomes entirely too beastly. Last week's multi-day storms required five consecutive shelter nights, with participants lodged in area churches.

Tonight's EWS will basically break the bank, according to AHP Outreach Coordinator Dahl Simms. But it likely won't be the last of the season, regardless of funding strain.

"From now on, we're working on grace," Simms said, adding that "we'll fund it. We'll figure it out."

Area residents have been extra-helpful this winter, providing donations of food and money. One woman came in and write out a $450 check last week, powering the effort through another night.

An estimated 20 people will take advantage of the EWS tonight, including a family with children. That can be done because the participating church has enough space to go beyond the nominal 16-person maximum, and has a separate room to accommodate the family.

Arcata House maintains a special account for the Extreme Weather Shelter, to which anyone can donate. Cash helps offset costs for staff and related expenses, though food donations are always welcome at the Annex, 501 E St.

Tax-deductible online donations may be made at arcatahouse.org. If you’d like your contribution to go to the Extreme Weather Shelter or any other Arcata House program, call after you make your donation and let them know at (707) 822-4528. Arcata House likes volunteers, too.

Donations may also be mailed, with a note on the check comment line directing it to the desired program.

Send to Arcata House Partnership, 1005 11th St., Arcata, CA 95521. Still another way to donate to Arcata House is through the Humboldt Area Foundation at hafoundation.org.















