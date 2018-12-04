Arcata’s 2018 Water Line Replacement Project starts Wednesday, Dec. 5

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The 2018 Water Line Replacement Project begins Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The City of Arcata has contracted with RAO Construction Co. for this project, and their work will involve the replacement of water mains and water service connections at various locations throughout the City.

The project includes, but is not limited to, roadway excavation, paving, drainage improvements, replacing water mains and valves, and connecting pipes to the existing system.

Work for this project is scheduled to take place on J Street between 16th and 18th streets from Wednesday, Dec. 5 to Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The project will then move to 17th Street between I and J streets on Wednesday, Dec. 19 and will continue through early January 2019.

Project construction will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on some days the contractor will extend work hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the days of scheduled work, community members are urged to follow all directions and traffic control devices within the project area.

Additional project locations will be announced as they become available, and construction for this project is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of March 2019.

If problems are encountered with this project, please contact RAO Construction Co. at (707) 443-2118 or the City of Arcata at (707) 825-2173. For updates on construction progress and project plans, visit cityofarcata.org.













