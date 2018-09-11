Arcata veterans hold 9/11 memorial service on the Plaza in honor of Patriot Day

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – As part of the 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony, Arcata veterans and civic leaders joined this morning in remembrance of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

American Legion Post 274 Commander Jeff Sterling lowered the flags on the flagpole to half staff. The American flag is a new one. The old one was retired and folded by Sterling and Maile Barnard, a member of both Post 274 and the Legion Auxiliary. The flagpole itself was donated to the city by Post 274 in 1957.

Alison Robbins, District 1 president for the American Legion Auxiliary Department of California and member of Arcata's American Legion Auxiliary Unit – Post 274 pledged to never forget those lost on 9/11.

Robbins also announced that the graves of deceased veterans will be cleaned during National Days of Service, beginning in Arcata.The Legion will also work with the Arcata Chamber of Commerce to replace flags at local businesses.

More details at the Arcata Veterans Hall Facebook page. More photos:
















