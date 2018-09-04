Arcata Ridge Trail segment closed for about three weeks

ARCATA RIDGE TRAIL CLOSING TEMPORARILY A privately-owned section of the Arcata Ridge Trail will be closed beginning Saturday, Sept. 1 for about three weeks. The property owner, Northcoast Timberlands is conducting a timber harvest in the vicinity and the trail will be used for log hauling. Recreational users should use the North Fork Janes Loop (east segment as an alternative. The Arcata Ridge Trail will be open from West End Road to the Arcata Community Forest via the North Fork Janes Loop only. For more information, contact Arcata’s Environmental Services dept. at (707) 822-8184















