Arcata Police Log: Weaponizing a defunct opossum

• Friday, November 2 2:19 a.m. What began as a promising and emotionally satisfying tirade soon collapsed into introspection and isolation when a woman phoned police all het up about some guy blasting music from his car in a G Street bank’s parking lot. When confronted, he argued and threatened her, she said. Asked by a dispatcher why he might have reacted so badly, the caller took ownership of some of the strife by admitting she’d overreacted, and hung up.

7:32 a.m. Even urban guerrillas in camouflage jackets need a hearty and nutritious breakfast to start their day. One foliage-filigreed man’s Uniontown shoplifting quest netted him deli items, yogurt and milk, which he squatted and chomped behind a nearby massage business.

10:01 a.m. A woman walked down E Street carrying a dead opossum, and it was bruited that she had threatened to throw the dead critter onto another woman for purposes unknown.

4:52 p.m. Unattended laundry disappeared from a Westwood laundromat.

11:11 p.m. A dainty soirée on 12th Street featured a backyard brawl, flying beer cans and threats to fling a woman from a deck.

• Saturday, November 3 2:25 a.m. A female caller was contacted after calling police with nonsensical complaints about “the state America is in and how she does not belong here.”

10:24 a.m. A skateboarder was riding along on Alliance Road when someone driving by stopped, stole his skateboard and drove away.

7:17 p.m. Someone concerned about alleged heroin dealing behind the Plaza bars asked for the “POP” team’s phone number, and was put in touch with the Drug Task Force.

• Sunday, November 4 1:06 a.m. Downstairs neighbors at a Union Street apartment complex are talking entirely too loudly, complained the upstairs neighbor. An arriving officer didn’t hear anything objectionable.

1:32 a.m. The shout-versation sprang to life again on Union Street, annoying the upstairser.

1:49 a.m. The upstairs Union Streeter called again about the downie-loudies.

2:05 a.m. Aaaaand they’re still at it, complained the increasingly exasperated Union Streeter. Just come to my apartment and listen to how loud it is, he asked.

2:23 a.m. Alright, he said, that's it. I’m going downstairs to confront the bellowing bloviators. At this, an officer headed over but again found nowt but silence reigning o’er the building.

9:59 p.m. A disputant in some sort of tawdry conflict at Alliance Road and M Street issued contradictory instructions, seemingly commanding the object of his ire to perform a messianic-grade resurrection: “Die!” he blurted. Then, “Get up!”

• Monday, November 5 10:40 p.m. A man with a long beard and backpack at Ninth and H streets seemed in need of pizza, so someone gave him a slice. This philanthropic provender he threw on the ground, the better to threaten passersby.

• Tuesday, November 6 8:04 a.m. Anti-statue activists campaigned a little too close to City Hall voters, and were asked to relocate farther away.

9:06 a.m. A man at an 11th Street polling place was “electioneering” and refusing to leave, so fervent was the righteousness of his political beliefs.

10:11 a.m. When two men in a car at the transit center asked a woman if she wanted to make some money doing “something that isn’t illegal,” she said no. They then maneuvered the vehicle into her path.

11:52 a.m. Someone crashed into a parked car at Bayside Road and Union Street during the night. They left a note on the bammed vehicle admitting that they crashed into it, confessing that they didn’t have insurance, providing no name or contact info but leaving $60 cash.













