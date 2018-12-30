Arcata Police Log: Superachieving strangelings asked to leave the premises… please?

• Tuesday, December 4 8:42 p.m. Officials from a Plaza liquor store removed the life-giving stinkarette and open container from a gray-hatted man befouling the shop’s entrance, and, suddenly bereft of his adult pacifiers, this man became rather snitty.

11:58 p.m. A raccoon at Rossow and Harpst streets wasn’t taking any arfy antagonism from a dog, and boldly returned the growly guff.

• Wednesday, December 5 6:25 p.m. Someone called from an O Street warehouse about someone loudly trying to bust in, but – womp womp – it was just a well-meaning garbage truck going about its noisy business.

2:41 p.m. A bicyclist riding along 11th Street was struck by a vehicle with large side mirrors. This propelled him into a telephone pole, and following the impact, the turbo diesel-powered vehicle was heard accelerating away at culpability-escaping velocity.

• Thursday, December 6 12:03 a.m. A jabbering weirdo wouldn’t leave a 13th Street business, the better to spout gibberish at an employee. When the worker tried to take his picture, he slapped her hand and went over to initiate a sparkling, spittle-flecked conversation with a customer at their car.

9:10 a.m. An F Street panhandler requested not spare change, not gas money, not ass or grass – nary a hug, nug or something to chug. No, he wanted a random passerby to supply him with hydrogen peroxide for a wound. Since the person hadn’t thought to carry any around that day, the medical mendicant wandered off screaming.

4:52 p.m. Ripper-offers denuded a Boyd Road business of the redwood in its yard and the gas in their trucks’ tanks.

5:26 p.m. Unknown anti-patriots burned a flag displayed in the yard of a Margaret Lane residence.

6:28 p.m. A Zehndner Avenue man couldn’t help but share his unique ex-girlfriend experience, inadvertently creating a sentence no one has ever said before in the history of the universe. The ex went into his home through the unlocked front door, took the Buddhist statue from his shrine, placed it in his shoe and then put the shoe on top of his girlfriend’s laptop computer. As one does.

• Friday, December 7 12:28 a.m. A man called from a Uniontown supermarket to report that he didn’t remember how he got there, and in a possibly related development, was missing his psych meds.

12:33 p.m. A man found in his underpants in the woods told hospital personnel that he wasn’t exactly sure how this scantily clad fate had befallen him.

12:55 p.m. Dogs, cigs and hippies dominated the Plaza’s loogie-encrusted northwest corner. The bipeds among them were cited.

3:54 p.m. Shay Park hosted a fleet of tents emanating the pungent aroma of Eau de Feces.

6:54 p.m. A man in a Valley West restaurant parking lot offered a new, free car-to-car harassment service with spitting on a truck included at no additional charge.

7:41 p.m. More dubious philanthropy on Blakeslee Avenue, where a man placed garbage on a neighbor’s property, then yelled at the woman who lives there.

• Saturday, December 8 11:10 a.m. A person reported that an alleged man on a bicycle equipped with two camouflaged buckets made “statements,” then pushed them and followed them.

2:02 p.m. A man may have appeared legless as he spray painted numbers on curbs on Crescent Way with his white-shirted female companion, but that was just the masking effect of his camouflage pants. The two then attempted to collect money from a resident for the unrequested curb work.

• Sunday, December 9 1:38 p.m. When a 15th Street resident happened upon party guests snorting cocaine, she yelled at them, then called police to clear everyone out of her house.

2:50 p.m. It turns out that ostentatiously huffing nitrous oxide doesn’t enhance one’s driving skills, but does compel greater pressure on the gas pedal, as evidenced by the tire squeals at Janes Creek Drive and Meadow Creek Way.

9:44 p.m. A man – or at least those portions of him which were visible – became hostile with staff who asked him to leave an H Street tavern. That request may have been because, clad in a stylish camouflage hoodie and pants, he had made his body invisible and thus appeared as a disembodied face floating five feet off the ground, and that sort of thing isn’t so good for business.

9:50 p.m. That strangeling’s behavior paled into insignificance in comparison to the scope and scale of a superachieving weirdo at a Uniontown supermarket. No mere camo for this one-eyed iconoclast, who, clad in a red teddy bear nightgown, took a dump on the store’s bathroom floor. Their intolerance was never more apparent than when they asked him to leave, just for being different.

• Monday, December 10 10:51 a.m. Passersby alarmed at the five loose dogs on a Marsh trail could have looked at the glass as four-fifths full, since only one of the unleashed hounds was charging at other trail users.

11:19 a.m. Two more loose dogs gyred, gamboled and menaced wildlife near Klopp Lake.

• Tuesday, December 11 9:01 a.m. A doorway camper’s dog pooped and peed up the entrance to a G Street business.

4:28 p.m. A man wished to remain fragrant and preserve the seductive allure of his camo puffy jacket and plastic poncho, hence the theft of deodorant from a Uniontown supermarket.

• Wednesday, December 12 2:49 p.m. A woman with an open bag of cannabis refused to move along from a Ninth Street sidewalk, where she advertised her availability for “trim work.”















