Arcata Police Log: Like dark matter, the Slithy Tovesphere co-occupies our ostensible reality

• Sunday, December 30 5:38 p.m. After stealing various items from a Uniontown supermarket throughout the day, a backpack-and-beanie boy capped his day of luscious larceny by making off with some life-affirming macaroni and cheese.

11:44 p.m. Three men threatening to exact vengeance on a motel clerk by disengorging their mighty bowels in a Valley West motel room did experience movement – when an officer moved the petulant poopulation along.

• New Year’s Eve 11:20 a.m. A pottery rack with deep sentimental value was stolen from a Uniontown shopping center. Return it by contacting the owner at [email protected].

11:34 a.m. Leaving the keys in your car makes it even easier for them thievin’ bastids to drive it off in the night.

12:31 p.m. Someone whose bike was stolen two weeks previous noticed it posted for sale online.

7:30 p.m. A Valley Wester reported his overly energized neighbor pummeling his front door with AA batteries.

• New Year’s Day 12:03 a.m. Fireworks were reported going off near L.K. Wood Boulevard and the St. Louis Road overpass for whatever reason.

12:51 a.m. A couple was out enjoying themselves on the Plaza when a random woman came up and body-slammed the man’s wife.

5:45 a.m. Arcata people ought to know by now, but by and large don’t, that slithy toves are ceaselessly on the prowl for easy takings. Two man-like creatures dressed in black were seen working the Sunset neighborhood, one westbound on Lincoln Avenue and the other northbound on Wilson Street, both trying car doorhandles and opening mailboxes. Hey, it’s a living.

8:43 a.m. After doing Nos. 1 and 2 out behind a Uniontown store, a man was asked to leave. He claimed the police told him he could stay there, and, now that he had went, refused to go.

7:56 p.m. Yet another embittered ex – is there any other kind? – texted threats to a woman about having her “animal” taken away from her.

11:57 p.m. Two people forced their way into a water heater closet on Hallen Drive, and could be heard talking inside. They were arrested on warrants.

• Wednesday, January 2 9:05 a.m. A man on the eastern side of the McKinley statue wore a stylish camouflage-patterned poncho with an unknown rancidity index rating. Nonetheless, and despite his invisibility cloak, he drew attention to himself by jumping up and down and hitting himself in the head with a bottle while providing an apt metaphor for the present overall state of civilization.

Noon A rare sighting of the Black-Coated Roundabout Sprite took place on the east side of the U.S. Highway 101 overpass on Giuntoli Lane. In its ritual dance, the dark-plumed male leapt about, in and out of traffic.

2:48 p.m. In a reported domestic violence incident at Shay Park, a man was reported physically restraining a woman, throwing a bicycle at her, placing his hands inside her clothing and kissing her.

2:51 p.m. Screaming was reported coming from inside Shay Park.

5:37 p.m. Science tells us that screaming at the security guard outside a nitwad-ravaged Uniontown supermarket doesn’t improve their appeal. No, quite the opposite – they were banished on pain of trespassing.

11:09 p.m. A Plazoid without portfolio and precious little in the way of airs and graces used similarly charming tactics in persuading people to give him some of their money, promising beatings to they who declined this tempting offer. He was arrested.

• Thursday, January 3 1:35 p.m. Two goats frolicked and gamboled in a Baldwin Street schoolyard, as kids will do. One was captured and tethered.

2:50 p.m. A woman jabbering on her cell phone rolled languidly through intersections including 11th and G streets, disregarding stop signs.

11:08 p.m. A red-haired woman stole a 12-pack and deli items from the payment-optional Uniontown stealingmarket, making off westbound on Fifth Street with two alleged men, one of whom sported a guitar on his back.

• Friday, January 4 12:19 a.m. A Wilson Street resident noticed a gray SUV driving back and forth in front of their home, and slowing down as it did so. The driver, drunk, was arrested.

1:49 a.m. A driver (of sorts) on Ninth Street wasn’t exactly cock o’ the walk, but more like the Buffoon of Bar Row as he drove back and forth, doing burnouts and driving in reverse on the one-way street. He got a talking to.

9:36 a.m. A cream-colored pug trotted in and out of traffic on Old Arcata Road.

3:11 p.m. Two chocolate labs ran loose on F Street, perhaps seeking out the plucky li’l pug for service as the creamy nougat center.

• Saturday, January 5 5:38 a.m. A man said he’d been attacked by a man and woman who were trying to steal his guitar. This left him with a swollen face and chipped tooth.

3:57 p.m. A pit bull mix attacked and killed a defenseless little chicken on Beverly Drive.

• Sunday, January 6 2:06 a.m. A surfeit of freshly ingested alcohol somehow revved up the circuits in a man’s brain that govern throwing things around. And that’s just what he started doing.

8:51 a.m. The scuzzbuggers who hang out in the basketball court on the Community Center’s east side generally aren’t bothersome, except for the gales of billowing cigarette and other smoke they generate. Then along comes Captain Anger Mismanagement, raging at everyone (including himself) and, in keeping with tradition, bare-chested.

• Monday, January 2 7:40 a.m. A woman “tarped” the bus stop in front of a Valley West golden arches, creating a shelter of some sort, then got feisty with herself and others.

8:52 a.m. An ignoble hunter with his dogs running off-leash at the Marsh got argy-barky with the lady who asked him to leash the jawsome pooches.

9:20 a.m. A purse left the back seat (aka the donation bin) of a car on F Street met its inevitable fate, as did other possessions, by being assimilated into the Slithy Tovesphere.

1:35 p.m. Handicapped parking proved super-useful for a Northtown landscaper.

6:22 p.m. Despite the dual offenses against peaceable pubgoers of being noisily belligerent and wearing a plaid jacket with a V-neck shirt, a drunken galoot at a 10th Street tavern somehow figured it was that staff and patrons who needed a tongue-lashing. He was soon so arrested.

6:38 p.m. A woman got word that her ex was hanging around in her driveway and acting strangely – possibly just there to serve her paperwork. She was reluctant to go home with him there, but at some point he left.

• Tuesday, January 8 5:56 p.m. A man enjoying the full, imaginary benefits to his charisma of too much alcohol brought his reverse charms to a Ninth Street restaurant. After “approaching” wait staff with his entirely resistible appeal, he was asked to leave.

• Wednesday, January 9 5:25 p.m. After an argument at Stewart Avenue and Wyatt Lane, a man blocked another man from entering his own home. The blockee then hid behind a bush and called police, asking that they tell the man to let him go home.

7:09 p.m. A brew pub’s loud music disrupted an upstairs yoga class. Even though the two adjacent businesses supposedly had an agreement in place about this very problem, it still downwardly dogged them.















