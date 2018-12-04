Arcata Police charge man with attempted murder over shooting

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

ARREST MADE IN MONDAY MORNING'S SHOOTING

On Monday, Dec. 3 at about 8:10 a.m., Arcata Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Foster Avenue and Heather Lane. While in route, officers were advised that there was one shooting victim on scene. Witnesses also said some of the involved parties were fleeing the scene in a pickup. Officers located a truck matching the description provided traveling eastbound on Foster Avenue. A high risk traffic stop was initiated and three male subjects were detained without incident.

Officers located the male shooting victim, a white male adult in his twenties, in an apartment in the 2100 block of Heather Lane. Fire and medical personnel were staged in the area and provided medical aid to the victim once the scene was secure. The victim's injuries were not life threatening and he was transported to the hospital.

Officers learned a verbal altercation had occurred between two groups of residents. During the altercation one of the involved parties retrieved his rifle and began shooting at the other group striking one of them.

Search warrants were obtained and a rifle was located in the pickup officers stopped on their arrival. Matthew Allen Ramsey, 20, of Arcata was arrested for Attempted Murder and transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility.

The Arcata High School was put on lock down due to the incidents proximity to the campus. The campus was re-opened once it was determined that there were no outstanding suspects.

The Arcata Police Department would like to thank the Humboldt State University Police Department for their assistance during the initial incident as well as the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with evidence collection.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2428.













