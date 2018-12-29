Arcata Fire: what does the fire department really do? More than you may think

Recently on a call for service, I was sharing with the individual some of the services we provide and I was asked, “How come I’ve never heard about any of this?” and the best I could come up with was that we don’t advertise.

Surely, you are aware that your Arcata Fire District responds to fires, and responds to medical calls and traffic accidents; did you know there is a multitude of other services available to your community?

Some of the services available to your community include checking, installing (sometimes providing) smoke alarms, evaluating the fire safety of your business or residence.

We are required to perform certain inspections by law such as those of apartment complexes and hotels. We provide plan checks for construction projects to ensure they comply with fire code.

We do public education presentations at schools and other events, such as our open house. We recently assisted with a fundraiser for the McKinleyville Teen Center. We collect toys during the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas for families in need in conjunction with the Marine Corps League. We help people up when they have fallen and need assistance. We provide Youth Fire Prevention and Intervention services to our communities.

We investigate fires, power lines down, gas leak, hazardous materials, cat-in-a-tree, yep we respond to all of those! Did your dog get their head stuck in a fence or kennel? We will come and help! Is there a large animal, such as a cow or horse in need of help? Call us!

We help with training for active threat scenarios in schools and other places such as the Coast Guard. We provide SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) cards in certain circumstances.

The bottom line is, Arcata Fire District is here to help you in your time of need. You might be asking now, “How do I access these services?” which is a great question!

In the event of any emergency of course call 911, however, a lot of what is available does not necessitate a 911 call, so you can call our business line at (707) 825-2000 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. When you need help at other times, please call 911. Rest assured, it may not get you lights and sirens, however you will get the assistance needed! Learn more at arcatafire.org or find us on Facebook.

Approximately 39 percent of responses so far in 2018 have been non-emergency.

FIRE BOARD MEETINGS NOW ON TUESDAY The Board of Directors for the Arcata Fire Protection District has voted to move regular meeting dates to the second Tuesday of each month, beginning on Jan. 8, 2019. The meetings will continue to be held at the Arcata Fire Station, 631 Ninth St. in Arcata, beginning at 5:30 p.m.















