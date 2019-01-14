Arcata Fire does vehicle extrication on Old Arcata Road

Arcata Fire Protection District

ARCATA, CA – On January 13, 2019 at 4:39 a.m., Arcata Fire District responded to a vehicle vs. pole crash at the intersection of Old Arcata Road and Stephens Lane.

The first arriving engine found a small sedan with significant damage and intrusion of the pole into the passenger compartment and a single occupant trapped inside. Two Arcata engines, one Humboldt Bay Fire engine, one rescue and Battalion Chiefs from both Arcata and Humboldt worked for over 30 minutes to free the trapped occupant while Arcata-Mad River Ambulance Paramedics provided patient care. At one point, four “Jaws of Life” tools were used. The patient was transported to St Joseph Hospital with major injuries.

Other agencies at scene were the California Highway Patrol, Arcata Police Department and PG&E. Samoa Peninsula Fire District and CalFire provided district coverage while Arcata units were committed. Arcata Fire District would like to remind everyone to drive safely this winter season.















