Arcata Chamber recognizes the best in the business community, beginning with these three beautifiers

Joellen Clark-Peterson

Arcata Chamber of Commerce

ARCATA – This is one part in a series of articles featuring the three nominees in the six categories of Arcata’s Annual Business Leadership Awards. In January, members of the Arcata Chamber of Commerce, who made the nominations, will vote for the winners, and they will be announced at the awards event on February 23 at the Arcata Community Center.

Like our members, you, too may have noticed the work of each nominee for the City Beautification of the Year Award. This award is the most visible of the six, something we drive by and see – people out on ladders painting and building, crews transforming spaces.

Even if you never go to Café Brio or have never been inside the Bayside Community Hall or interacted with Arcata Main Street, these businesses are pillars in our community, working to do good and look good for Arcata.

Arcata Main Street

“It’s important that the community feels welcome and invited to use the Arcata Plaza as their public space,” says Jeanette Todd, executive director of nominee Arcata Main Street.

“The most important thing we’re doing is being a liaison between the Plaza businesses and the city. Downtown businesses are working hard to come together to do window washing days, sidewalk cleaning days, and welcome-to-Arcata events. The city is equally supporting us with utilities and staff. There is a lot of change and effort being put in to making Arcata vibrant; we call this ‘Plazativity’.”

Café Brio

Meanwhile, Café Brio’s south corner location makes it a gateway to the centerpiece of Arcata: the Plaza. Through their direct public offering they were able to expand and have enough seats for their customers as well as redesign and landscape their patio.

“The Plaza is the center of Arcata’s tourism and people like beautiful things to look at,”says Investment and Outreach Manager Alex Ozaki McNeil “And so by repainting our building and adding on, it makes the Plaza area more appealing to the eye... because of our location, we are a part of the Arcata experience for visitors.”

Bayside Community Hall

Down the road in the countryside of Arcata is the Bayside Community Hall. Erected in 1940 as the Bayside Grange and listed on the California Historic Register, it has always served as a community gathering place.

The Board of Directors is currently engaged in a fundraising campaign and has so far replaced the roof while the next step involves working on the foundation and upgrading the kitchen to commercial status.

“We’re really focused right now on taking care of our house – the Hall - to meet the needs of contemporary audiences,” said Maggie Gainer, a boardmember, ”We’re certain that we can do for Bayside what Dell’Arte has done for Blue Lake or what the Playhouse has done for the Creamery District.”

Join the Chamber and vote

Only members of the Arcata Chamber will be able to cast a vote in January to determine the winner of the City Beautification of the Year Award, however everyone is invited to congratulate these nominees for their hard work and dedication.













