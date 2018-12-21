APD takes handgun and heroin away from felon

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

TRAFFIC STOP YIELDS FELON IN POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN AND HEROIN

On Thursday, Dec. 20 at about 8:33 p.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation in the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be on felony probation for narcotic sales.

Officers conducted a probation search of the vehicle and located a .45 caliber handgun in the glove compartment. Officers also located heroin in the vehicle.

Leonicio Ramon Morenomunguia, 30, of Eureka, was arrested for the following charges:

29800(a)(1) PC - Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

30305(a)(1) PC - Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

11370.1(a) H&S - Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed

25400(a)(1) PC - Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle

25400(a)(1) PC - Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle

11350(a) H&S - Possession of a Narcotic

11364 H&S - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1203.2 PC - Violation of Probation

Morenomunguia was transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked and lodged for the above charges.















