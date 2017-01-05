(Updated) 911 caller threatens mass casualty shooting today

UPDATE:

From EPD: The suspect who made the threat by payphone is in custody. He has been identified as Bobby Ladd, 54 of Eureka. Ladd was located near the 400 block of 4th Street at about 11:45 a.m.

Eureka Police

EUREKA – Today at about 8:57 a.m., the Eureka Police Department received an anonymous 911 call from a payphone on the 800 block of 4th Street that there was going to be a massive shooting in this town.

Officers are currently investigating the credibility and source of the call. There were no specific targets or locations named in the call. The Eureka Police Department is taking this threat seriously and are making the necessary notifications as a precautionary measure.

If you recognize the voice on the recording please call the Eureka Police Department at (707) 441-4060.

Audio file:







