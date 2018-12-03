Man shot in leg this morning in Arcata

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A young man was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the leg during a dispute at an apartment on Heather Lane in Arcata. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Several males were in a dispute when the shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. The incident resulted in a lockdown at nearby Arcata High School.

Three people were taken into custody.

On its Facebook page, Arcata Police posted the following: "Arcata Police is currently on-scene of a shooting a few blocks away from Arcata High School. The shooting is NOT related to the school campus, students, or faculty. There is no outstanding threat to public safety. We are unable to release more information at this time. However a press release will be issued as soon as possible."






































