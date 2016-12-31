Kevin L. Hoover Mad River Union ARCATA – With temperatures forecast as plummeting into the 20s on multiple nights next week, and snow even predicted, Arcata House (AH) has gone into overdrive to shelter those with nowhere warm and dry to stay at night. Starting Monday night, AH’s Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS), will be open for…
Extreme Weather Shelter to open five nights during next week’s big freeze
News
Extreme Weather Shelter to open five nights during next week’s big freeze
Opinion
Rambling Jack: Welcome to the party, Mr. Evans
The Union has a young stringer, a reporter, fresh out of college, named Patrick Evans who occasionally writes for us, but rarely shows up at the office or calls on the phone. But, hey, he’s one of our writers so I put him on the Christmas Party invite list. The Union’s production manager and Scene…
Entertainment
The Hum ~ NYE ~ Cup o’ kindness
It’s almost over. 2016 hasn’t been the best year and so far next year looks even worse. As Bette Davis put it, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” There may be stuff happening before and after the big night ahead, but you’re on your own to figure that out. Conveniently, the…
Sports
HSU Women’s Basketball Falls To Wolves 69-60
HSU Sports ARCATA – Seeking a non-conference win in its last game before the winter vacation, Humboldt State women’s basketball hosted Western Oregon Saturday at Lumberjack Arena. Unfortunately, the Lumberjacks were not able to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit and dropped a 69-60 decision to the Wolves. “We had numerous errors on the defensive end,”…
Community
Companion Animal Foundation: Love is a protective string to guide you through life’s maze
When I was just a child, my mother gave to me this phrase, “Love is a protective string, to guide you through life’s maze.” Now how could love protect me? When the strong dominate the weak? I shall be great and fearless, it’s the sword and crown I seek. At this age I held great…