    News

    Arcata Marsh sees the coming of the drones

    Kevin L. Hoover Mad River Union ARCATA – Ah, the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, where a keen observer out for an afternoon of communion with nature might behold the aerial majesty of the Marbled Godwit, the Great Gray Owl, the Double-Crested Cormorant or the Hamphong 424 Avenger FPV HD Quadcopter. That last beast, or

    Opinion

    Mary Ella Anderson: Vive la résistance!

    Despite the best efforts of a well-funded corporation to slime Hilary Mosher and discredit the very idea of rent protection for folks on fixed incomes, Measure V passed by a comfortable margin and is now the law of the land in all the unincorporated areas of Humboldt County. I did a little phone banking for

    Entertainment

    Small Gifts

    Lauraine Leblanc Mad River Union When Orpheus first met Eurydice, she had just emerged from the Darkness. Coming from the Darkness, she was pale and ethereal, in love with light and laughter, and small animals flocked to her. It was hardly a surprise to those who knew him that Orpheus, who loved the light and

    Sports

    HSU Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Gators

    HSU Sports SAN FRANCISCO – After scoring a combined 15 points in the first half, Humboldt State women’s basketball looked as if it would suffer its fifth straight loss Tuesday. But a halftime wakeup call helped the Green and Gold rally from a 17-point deficit to earn a 52-48 road win over San Francisco State.

    Community

    Multi-Media

    MAD RIVER UNION PHOTO STREAM

    Top