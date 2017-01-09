Kevin L. Hoover Mad River Union ARCATA – Ah, the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, where a keen observer out for an afternoon of communion with nature might behold the aerial majesty of the Marbled Godwit, the Great Gray Owl, the Double-Crested Cormorant or the Hamphong 424 Avenger FPV HD Quadcopter. That last beast, or…
News
Arcata Marsh sees the coming of the drones
Opinion
Mary Ella Anderson: Vive la résistance!
Despite the best efforts of a well-funded corporation to slime Hilary Mosher and discredit the very idea of rent protection for folks on fixed incomes, Measure V passed by a comfortable margin and is now the law of the land in all the unincorporated areas of Humboldt County. I did a little phone banking for…
Entertainment
Small Gifts
Lauraine Leblanc Mad River Union When Orpheus first met Eurydice, she had just emerged from the Darkness. Coming from the Darkness, she was pale and ethereal, in love with light and laughter, and small animals flocked to her. It was hardly a surprise to those who knew him that Orpheus, who loved the light and…
Sports
HSU Women’s Basketball Rallies Past Gators
HSU Sports SAN FRANCISCO – After scoring a combined 15 points in the first half, Humboldt State women’s basketball looked as if it would suffer its fifth straight loss Tuesday. But a halftime wakeup call helped the Green and Gold rally from a 17-point deficit to earn a 52-48 road win over San Francisco State.…
Community
Dogtown: This could be your Loki year – or maybe even a bit Rocky
Happy New Year to you all! I hope the year has already started off right for you and your furry friends. Our crew had a nice walk, new chewies all around and only woke up briefly to bark at the midnight noise in the neighborhood. To celebrate the new year, here are a few happy…